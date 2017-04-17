

April 17, 2017

Registration Deadline: April 7th

Stonebriar Country Club ~ Frisco, Tx



*Featuring Q&A with

Troy Aikman, Rocket Ismail and Trevor Knight

MILLION DOLLAR HOLE IN ONE contest!

(Winner would receive $500,000 prize with remainder going to DFW FCA.)







Tournament Highlights & Schedule

Schedule subject to change.

9:00AM Opening of Registration, Putting Clinic, Silent Auction

11:00AM Event Program, Buffet Lunch, Live Auction

Q&A with Troy Aikman, Rocket Ismail and Trevor Knight

*Lineup subject to change. Check website for updates.



12:30PM Shotgun Start on both Fazio and Country Club Courses

Million Dollar Hole in One Contest immediately following afternoon round plus dinner, announcement of winning teams and prizes awarded

Florida Scramble Format - first come, first served basis

In case of rainout, other functions will take place as scheduled and sponsorships will be considered a donation.



NEW! Champions Playoff Tournament

Top 3 foursomes from both Stonebriar courses will ADVANCE to the Champions Playoff Tournament (competing with Top 3 foursomes from Jim Sundberg FCA Golf Classic). This Playoff will take place at the new Trinity Forest Country Club in Dallas where the Byron Nelson PGA tournament will be played in 2018. Winning Team to receive the DFW FCA Champions Grand Prize.

NEW! Church Cup Competition

Church teams will have an opportunity to compete for the FCA Church Cup Trophy and one will ADVANCE to the Champions Playoff Tournament as well.



Silent & Live Auction

• Golf Outings • Autographed Memorabilia • Travel Packages • Electronics • Spa Gift Certificates • & Much More!

TLO Titleist Room

Open to all registered players!



