Your browser does not support JavaScript!


April 17, 2017
Registration Deadline: April 7th
Stonebriar Country Club ~ Frisco, Tx


*Featuring Q&A with 
Troy Aikman, Rocket Ismail and Trevor Knight

 

 

MILLION DOLLAR HOLE IN ONE contest!    
(Winner would receive $500,000 prize with remainder going to DFW FCA.)  



For sponsorship package amenities including non-golfing sponsorship opportunities, click here:

SIGN UP TODAY!

Check out our RAFFLE prizes!
 
Unable to attend but want to support FCA? Click below to make a tax-deductible donation. 

DONATE 
 

Tournament Highlights & Schedule

Schedule subject to change. 

9:00AM Opening of Registration, Putting Clinic, Silent Auction 

11:00AM Event Program, Buffet Lunch, Live Auction
 Q&A with Troy Aikman, Rocket Ismail and Trevor Knight
*Lineup subject to change. Check website for updates.

12:30PM  Shotgun Start on both Fazio and Country Club Courses

Million Dollar Hole in One Contest immediately following afternoon round plus dinner, announcement of winning teams and prizes awarded

Florida Scramble Format - first come, first served basis

In case of rainout, other functions will take place as scheduled and sponsorships will be considered a donation.


NEW! Champions Playoff Tournament 

Top 3 foursomes from both Stonebriar courses will ADVANCE to the Champions Playoff Tournament (competing with Top 3 foursomes from Jim Sundberg FCA Golf Classic). This Playoff will take place at the new Trinity Forest Country Club in Dallas where the Byron Nelson PGA tournament will be played in 2018. Winning Team to receive the DFW FCA Champions Grand Prize.

NEW! Church Cup Competition 

Church teams will have an opportunity to compete for the FCA Church Cup Trophy and one will ADVANCE to the Champions Playoff Tournament as well.

 
 Silent & Live Auction 

• Golf Outings • Autographed Memorabilia • Travel Packages • Electronics • Spa Gift Certificates • & Much More!

TLO Titleist Room

Open to all registered players! 



 Tim Brown - Official Host of The Tom Landry Open


  

Tim Brown is an NFL Hall of Fame inductee, Heisman Trophy recipient & retired NFL wide-out with the Oakland Raiders. He is also an author and entrepreneur whose accomplishments on and off the field of play have earned him a platform as a popular motivational speaker.
 
In addition, he is a long-time supporter of FCA, a member of the Leadership Advisory Board for DFW FCA and a volunteer spokesperson for the FCA program, One Way 2 Play - Drug Free! We are honored that Tim has agreed to serve as the official host of the Tom Landry Open and look forward to his partnership in keeping the TLO ranked as one of the top golf tournaments in North Texas.

  

2017 SPONSORS

G. C. Morton Foundation

Alicia Landry
 Roger & Marianne Staubach 
Pat Cline
Emmitt Smith Realty
FM Global
Dr. Dean Jensen DDS
KDC Realty
Peterson Construction
Bill Roecker
Wells Fargo-Tab Slaughter
 Jerry & Susie Wilson
 

 

   